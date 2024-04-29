Release Date: April 29, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the next steps in your strategy for integrating generative AI across both product and marketing, and how it might translate to subscriber growth? Also, could you address the lower than expected guidance for Q2?

A: Nathan Schultz, Chief Operating Officer, explained that Chegg is on a multiyear journey focusing on product-led growth, particularly through the integration of AI to enhance student relevancy and engagement. The growth in Q&A interactions indicates that the AI enhancements are resonating with students. Regarding Q2 guidance, David Longo, CFO, noted that the lower subscriber numbers at the beginning of Q2 compared to the previous year impacted the guidance. However, they are optimistic about the product direction and its eventual positive impact on subscriber growth.

Q: As we approach the education cycle beginning in fall, what are the most critical investments Chegg plans to make in positioning its products?

A: Nathan Schultz highlighted the ongoing development of Chegg's proprietary AI language models and the rollout of more personalized features, especially in conversational Q&A interactions. These enhancements aim to deepen the personalized learning experience, anticipating and addressing student needs more effectively.

Q: Could you provide details on your pricing strategy, particularly the tests in the U.S. and the established strategy internationally?

A: Nathan Schultz mentioned that internationally, Chegg has solidified its pricing and packaging strategy after extensive testing, which is reflected in the growth of new customer numbers. Domestically, Chegg continues to test various pricing and packaging options to maximize service exposure and customer acquisition.

Q: Can you elaborate on the engagement metrics, particularly the time students spend on the platform and how it relates to subscription durations?

A: Nathan Schultz indicated that increased engagement, evidenced by more questions being asked, is a positive sign of both more students using the platform and existing users engaging more deeply. The upcoming enhancements aim to further increase session lengths and engagement through more personalized interactions.

Q: With the transition in leadership roles, why is now the right time for this change, and what are the expectations for the company moving forward?

A: Daniel Rosensweig, CEO, expressed confidence in the timing of the leadership transition, emphasizing the company's readiness and the strength of the new team to leverage AI and expand Chegg's market. Nathan Schultz echoed this sentiment, focusing on the significant opportunities ahead for Chegg's AI-driven educational platform.

Q: What are the expected efficiency efforts to improve EBITDA margins in the second half of the year, and how do these align with your growth strategies?

A: David Longo discussed ongoing efforts to manage expenses prudently while aiming for improved EBITDA margins. He highlighted past successes in expense management and expressed optimism about continuing these efforts alongside potential revenue growth from new product initiatives.

