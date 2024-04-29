Release Date: April 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the 2Q revenue guidance and the expected impact of company-led marketing?

A: Daniel Chard, President and COO of Medifast, explained that the guidance reflects ongoing customer acquisition challenges and the timing of marketing efforts, which will not impact Q2 significantly as the ramp-up is scheduled for later in the quarter. The full effect of these initiatives is expected in the second half of the year, improving coach productivity and client retention, especially among GLP-1 clients.

Q: How will the marketing spend be distributed throughout the year, particularly in Q3 and Q4?

A: James Maloney, CFO, noted that while there will be a slight increase in marketing spend in Q2, the majority of the $30 million budgeted for marketing will be spent in Q3. This is part of a strategic ramp-up to boost customer acquisition and engagement.

Q: Could you clarify the pricing and components of the new integrated program with LifeMD?

A: Daniel Chard clarified that the $282 monthly fee includes Medifast’s coaching and products, as well as LifeMD's services, but does not cover medication costs. He detailed that the split is approximately $217 for Medifast’s offerings and $65 for LifeMD's services, requiring a six-month commitment.

Q: How is revenue from the new integrated program with LifeMD recognized?

A: James Maloney explained that Medifast records $217 from the $282 fee, representing the portion for their products and coaching, while LifeMD records the remaining $65.

: What are the expectations for gross margin trends in upcoming quarters?

A: James Maloney projected that gross margins would remain steady in the next quarter, similar to Q1 levels, supported by stable commodity prices and efficiencies from ongoing initiatives.

Q: How is Medifast addressing the potential constraints in compounded medication availability through LifeMD?

A: Daniel Chard discussed strategies to manage the availability of compounded medications, noting the reliance on both branded and compounded options to meet varying customer needs and regulatory environments. He emphasized ongoing collaboration with LifeMD to ensure they can scale their clinician capacity to meet demand.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.