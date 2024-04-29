Q1 2024 Metals Acquisition Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you. And thank you, everyone, for joining. I'll be speaking to the presentation slides today, along with Morne Engelbrecht, our CFO. We're going to give an update on our Q1 2024 results as well as a bit of an update on the business up until now.



So CSA, obviously we own them, is a very high-grade copper mine sitting in a Tier 1 jurisdiction in Western New South Wales and as most of the people on the call would know how it's been operating for a very long period of time. And so it's a sort of a known quantity in terms of infrastructure, great relationships with local stakeholders, and a very stable regulatory taxable royalty regime, which in this [day and age] is