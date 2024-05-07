Plains All American Pipeline LP's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of Plains All American Pipeline LP's Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on 2024-05-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-30. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Plains All American Pipeline LP's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Plains All American Pipeline LP Do?

Plains All American Pipeline provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. Plains All American Pipeline's assets span the United States and Alberta, Canada, but are heavily concentrated in the Permian Basin.

A Glimpse at Plains All American Pipeline LP's Dividend History

Plains All American Pipeline LP has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1999. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Plains All American Pipeline LP's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Plains All American Pipeline LP currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.24% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.09%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Plains All American Pipeline LP's annual dividend growth rate was 5.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -6.40% per year. And over the past decade, Plains All American Pipeline LP's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -12.70%.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Plains All American Pipeline LP stock as of today is approximately 4.48%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Plains All American Pipeline LP's dividend payout ratio is 0.91, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Plains All American Pipeline LP's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Plains All American Pipeline LP's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Plains All American Pipeline LP's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Plains All American Pipeline LP's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Plains All American Pipeline LP's revenue has increased by approximately 29.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 74.53% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Plains All American Pipeline LP's earnings increased by approximately 8.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 34.96% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -13.60%, which outperforms approximately 9.86% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Plains All American Pipeline LP boasts a strong dividend history and an attractive yield, the sustainability of its dividend payments could be a concern given the payout ratio. However, the company's profitability and growth metrics provide some assurance for the future. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering Plains All American Pipeline LP as part of their dividend investment strategy. Can Plains All American Pipeline LP continue its dividend legacy amidst these financial metrics? Value investors should keep a close eye on the company's future earnings reports and strategic decisions.

