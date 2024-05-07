First Financial Corp (THFF) Q1 Earnings: Aligns with Analyst Projections

Steady Performance Amidst Rising Loan Growth and Increased Interest Expenses

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported $10.92 million for Q1 2024, falling short of the estimated $11.47 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.93, below the estimated $0.98.
  • Revenue: Generated $38.92 million in net interest income, not meeting the expected $50.79 million.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans reached $3.19 billion, marking a 3.63% increase from the previous year.
  • Deposits: Total deposits slightly decreased to $4.11 billion from $4.17 billion year-over-year.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Increased to $520.8 million from $505.5 million as of March 31, 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 3.53% from 3.96% compared to the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

First Financial Corp (THFF, Financial) disclosed its first quarter results for 2024 on April 30, 2024, revealing figures that closely align with analyst expectations. The details were released in their latest 8-K filing. The company, a notable financial holding entity, offers a broad spectrum of financial services including commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending, alongside trust account and insurance services.

1785320988800610304.png

Overview of Financial Performance

For Q1 2024, First Financial reported net income of $10.92 million, which closely meets the analyst's estimate of $11.47 million. Earnings per share stood at $0.93, slightly under the expected $0.98. Total revenue for the quarter was $48.35 million, derived from net interest income and non-interest income, which is slightly below the estimated $50.79 million.

The company experienced a solid increase in loan growth, with total loans outstanding reaching $3.19 billion, marking a 3.63% rise from the previous year. This growth was primarily fueled by expansions in Commercial Real Estate and Consumer Auto loans. Despite this positive trend in loan growth, the net interest margin declined to 3.53% from 3.96% in the previous year, impacted by a significant rise in interest expenses.

Challenges and Asset Quality

First Financial faced challenges with a rise in nonperforming loans, which doubled from the previous year to $24.3 million, indicating potential concerns in asset quality. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.76% from 0.39% year-over-year. This uptick is attributed to specific credits moving to non-accrual status in the latter part of 2023.

Capital and Liquidity

The corporation's balance sheet remains robust with shareholders’ equity increasing to $520.8 million from $505.5 million a year ago. The bank maintains strong capital levels, with a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 9.00%, up from 8.63% the previous year, reflecting a stable financial position.

Operational Highlights

Despite the challenges, First Financial has managed its expenses effectively, with a slight increase in non-interest expenses reflecting controlled spending. The efficiency ratio, however, deteriorated to 67.21% from 58.73%, indicating lower revenue efficiency compared to the previous year.

The bank continues to return value to shareholders, maintaining a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share. The book value per share also saw an increase, signaling a positive outlook on retained earnings and overall shareholder equity.

Conclusion

First Financial Corp's first quarter results of 2024 reflect a company maintaining a steady course in a challenging environment. The growth in loans and stable capital levels are promising, though the increase in nonperforming loans and higher interest expenses warrant attention. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch how the bank manages these challenges in the upcoming quarters.

For detailed financial figures and further information, readers are encouraged to view the full earnings report through the provided SEC filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.