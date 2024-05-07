F5 Networks Issues Downbeat Q3 Guidance Amid Cautious IT Spending

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

F5 Networks (FFIV, Financial) recently revised its Q3 earnings and revenue guidance downward, following a previously optimistic Q2 forecast. This adjustment was announced by CEO Francois Locoh-Donou, who attributed the cautious outlook to a restrained spending environment.

The tempered expectations align with broader industry trends, as evidenced by similar announcements from competitors. Cisco (CSCO, Financial) had already set a precedent with its own subdued Q3 and FY24 revenue guidance on February 14, citing increased deal scrutiny and inventory absorption issues. Additionally, Juniper Networks (JNPR, Financial) reported disappointing Q1 earnings, further casting doubt on the stability of IT demand.

On a more granular level, F5 Networks has seen a significant decline in hardware sales, with product revenue dropping 12% year-over-year. This decrease reflects fewer system shipments linked to backlogs compared to the previous year. Despite a hopeful stance in the last quarter about a recovering systems demand, Q2 saw a drastic 32% fall in systems revenue to $142 million.

Conversely, the software segment of F5 Networks painted a rosier picture. Subscription software revenue surged by 28%, pushing total software revenue up by 20% to $159 million. Recurring revenue now represents 75% of total revenue, up from 65% year-over-year. The company anticipates this momentum in software subscription renewals to bolster the latter half of 2024, despite a stagnation in new subscription growth.

While the lowered guidance from F5 Networks reflects a broader industry slowdown as confirmed by competitors like Cisco and Juniper Networks, it underscores the ongoing challenges in the IT sector as of early 2024.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.