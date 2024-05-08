Unveiling Woodward (WWD)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Deep Dive Into Woodward Inc's Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Woodward Inc (WWD, Financial) has recently experienced a significant daily gain of 7.47%, and a three-month gain of 18.06%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.74, investors might wonder if the stock is modestly overvalued. This article delves into the intrinsic valuation of Woodward, encouraging readers to explore our detailed financial analysis.

Company Overview

Woodward Inc is a prominent independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company excels in creating efficient, low-emission, and high-performance energy control products for diverse applications in challenging environments. With facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Woodward promotes its innovative products and services globally. Currently, the company's stock price stands at $162.36, with a market cap of $9.80 billion, juxtaposed against a GF Value of $146.77, suggesting a modest overvaluation.

1785460713154834432.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the true intrinsic value of a stock. It integrates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. If Woodward's stock price significantly exceeds this GF Value, it might indicate an overvaluation, leading to potentially lower future returns. Conversely, trading below the GF Value could suggest a potential for higher returns.

1785460693194141696.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of permanent loss. Woodward's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.2, which is lower than 73.55% of its peers in the Aerospace & Defense industry. This metric, along with its fair overall financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, suggests that Woodward maintains a reasonable balance sheet.

1785460730657665024.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Woodward has consistently demonstrated profitability over the past decade, with a notable operating margin of 11.48%, ranking better than 71.15% of its industry counterparts. However, its growth metrics, including a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 6.8%, position it below 53.21% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense sector. Such figures are essential for assessing the long-term value creation potential of Woodward.

Evaluating ROIC and WACC

An effective method to assess a company's profitability is comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Woodward's ROIC over the past year stands at 8.54, unfortunately below its WACC of 9.77, indicating challenges in generating value exceeding its capital costs.

1785460749376843776.png

Conclusion

Overall, Woodward (WWD, Financial) appears modestly overvalued based on its current market price relative to its GF Value. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth and value creation metrics suggest potential concerns for long-term investors. For more insights into Woodward's financial health and performance, explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.