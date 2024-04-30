Q1 2024 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Daniel Oh -



Thank you, coordinator. Greetings, everyone, and welcome to Samsung Electronics' 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Thank you for joining us today. For today's call, the following representatives from business units are participating, starting with: the EVP Jaejune Kim, representing Memory; VP Tommy Kwon for System LSI; joining the call for the first time for, Foundry, VP Taejoong Song; for Samsung Display Corp., EVP Charles Hur; for the Mobile eXperience business, VP Daniel Araujo; and last but not least, for VP, Visual Display, VP KL Roh. We also have other business representatives during the call to answer any questions if necessary for the Q&A session later.



Please also note that on Samsung Electronics