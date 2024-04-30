Q1 2024 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. Thanks for joining us today. I'm Yoontae Kim, Vice President of Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. First, on the call with me is CFO, Jongsung Kim; EVP, Michael Son, for Automotive and ESS Battery; EVP, Hanjae Cho, representing Small Battery; and VP, Kyongho Yoon for Electronic Materials.



We will now begin the earnings call for the first quarter of 2024. Let me start with our quarterly results and financial highlights. In Q1, under the effect of a slowed market demand incited by prolonged global recession as well as low seasonality, the revenue generated was KRW 5.1 trillion, down 8% Q-o-Q and 4% Y-o-Y. The operating profit was KRW 267 billion, which decreased 14% Q-o-Q and 29% Y-o-Y. The