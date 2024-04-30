Q4 2024 Shoppers Stop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q4 FY24 Shoppers Stop earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand over to Mamta Samat. Thank you and over to you mam.



Mamta Samat - Perfect Relations - IR



Thank you, Riya. Good morning and thank you all for joining us on the Shoppers Stop of Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. Today, we have with us the senior management represented by Mr. Kavindra Mishra customer care, associate Executive Director and CEO. Mr. Karunakaran Mohanasundaram, customer care, Associate Chief Financial Officer.



We will begin the call with opening remarks from the management, after which we will have the forum open for the interactive Q&A session. I must remind you that the discussion in today's earnings call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be viewed, therefore, in conjunction with the risks that the company faces. Please restrict your questions to the quarter performance and to strategic questions only. Housekeeping questions can be