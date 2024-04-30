Apr 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dominic J. Paul
Whitbread plc - CEO & Director
* Hemantkumar Kiribhai Patel
Whitbread plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Dominic J. Paul - Whitbread plc - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. I'm Dominic Paul, and I'd like to welcome you to Whitbread's Full Year 2024 Results Presentation. We are beginning with a remote webcast of our results presentation, followed by a live Q&A session with myself and Hemant Patel, our Group CFO, who you'll be hearing from shortly. Details of how to join the call can be found on our website, and we look forward to answering your questions.
Today, we're going to take you through a review of our performance over the past year, our strategic and commercial plans for full year 2025 and how they're going to drive our business forward in the future and an update on our guidance and outlook, including current trading as well as our latest thoughts on capital allocation
Full Year 2024 Whitbread PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...