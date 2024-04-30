Q1 2024 Telenor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Frank Maao -



Hi, everyone, and welcome to Telenor's First Quarter Results Call. I'm Frank Maao, Head of Investor Relations at Telenor. And with me today, I have Sigve Brekke, our CEO; and our CFO, Tone Hegland Bachke.



I would like to note that within today's presentation, references to growth rates will be as usual on an organic like-for-like currency basis. On today's agenda, we'll kick off with Sigve's highlights of the quarter and then update on the progress in 3 of our business areas. Next, Tone will go through our financial results and outlook, before Sigve sums it all up. Then finally, as always, we will open up for questions.



Then let me turn it over to Sigve.



Sigve Brekke - Telenor ASA - President & Group CEO



Yes. Thank you, Frank. And a very good morning to everyone. I am very pleased with our performance in this first quarter. We deliver high and profitable growth. We deliver a strong cash flow, and we continue to execute on a strategy that works. At the Capital Markets Day back in 2022, we set out to reshape Telenor. And we outlined