Q1 2024 Cargotec Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Aki Vesikallio - Cargotec Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Welcome to Cargotec's first quarter 2024 results call. My name is Aki Vesikallio. I'm from Cargotec's Investor Relations. Today's results will be presented by Cargotec CEO, Casimir Lindholm; CFO, Mikko Puolakka; Hiab President, Scott Phillips; and Kalmar President, Sami Niiranen.



With that over to you Casimir.



Casimir Lindholm - Cargotec Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Interim President - Kalmar, Member of the Leadership Team



Thank you, Aki. Welcome also from my behalf. My name is Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Cargotec. Really happy and proud to present the first quarter results. This is the fifth quarter in a row where Cargotec a stable and good performance. All business areas are improving regarding operating profit margin. We have good and stable demand in Hiab and Kalmar will come back