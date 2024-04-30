Q1 2024 Banco Santander SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Begona Morenes - Banco Santander, S.A. - Global Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Banco Santander's conference call to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



Just as a reminder. Both the results report and presentation we will be following today are available to you on our website. Let me just highlight that this is the first full quarter in which we are publishing results with our global businesses as primary reporting aligned with the way we are managed, as we announced late last year. Secondary reporting will be what used to be primary until 2023, mainly country reporting, European DCB et cetera. As we will explain later, changes versus previous periods are done on constant euros, with the exception of Argentina which is presented in current euros to avoid distortions. All information will be, as always, available in the Excel sheet and report that is published on our website.



But now to the presentation. I am joined here today by our CEO, Mr. HÃ©ctor Grisi; and our CFO, Mr. JosÃ© GarcÃ­a Cantera. Following their presentations, we will be opening