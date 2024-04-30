Q1 2024 Deutsche Lufthansa AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



A wonderful good morning or good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Lufthansa Group Q1 2024 Results Analyst Conference Call. My name is Fransi, the chorus call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the conference over to Dennis Weber, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Dennis Weber - Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Head of IR



96Yes. Thank you very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of our first quarter results 2024. With me on the call today are our CEO, Carsten Spohr; and our CFO, Remco Steenbergen, they will present you our results and discuss our commercial and strategic outlook for the year ahead. Afterwards, you'll have the opportunity to ask your questions. And as just mentioned by the operator and similar to prior quarters, I would like to ask you to limit your questions to 2 so that everybody has a chance to participate in the Q&A session.



Thank you very much, and over to you, Carsten.

