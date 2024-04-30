Q1 2024 Caixabank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Marta Noguer - CaixaBank, S.A. - Head of Investor and Shareholder Relations



Good morning, and welcome to CaixaBank's results presentation for the first quarter of 2024. We are joined today by our CEO, Gonzalo Gortazar; and the CFO, Javier Pano.



Gonzalo Maria Gortazar Rotaeche - CaixaBank, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Marta, and good morning, everybody. I get into the highlights of the quarter directly. -- good in terms of activity. Obviously, we've seen also now the GDP figures for Spain for the first quarter, which have also priced to the upside. And good figures from the Eurozone with respect to our expectations indeed as well. In that context, we had a pretty good quarter in