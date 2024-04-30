Apr 30, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
Marta Noguer - CaixaBank, S.A. - Head of Investor and Shareholder Relations
Good morning, and welcome to CaixaBank's results presentation for the first quarter of 2024. We are joined today by our CEO, Gonzalo Gortazar; and the CFO, Javier Pano. Just a brief reminder in terms of logistics for first-time viewers. We plan to spend about 30 minutes with a presentation in about 1 hour with a Q&A. The Q&A is live, and you should have received instructions by e-mail on how to participate. My team and I will be at your full disposal after the call as always. Without further ado, Gonzalo, the floor is yours.
Gonzalo Maria Gortazar Rotaeche - CaixaBank, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Marta, and good morning, everybody. I get into the highlights of the quarter directly. -- good in terms of activity. Obviously, we've seen also now the GDP figures for Spain for the first quarter, which have also priced to the upside. And good figures from the Eurozone with respect to our expectations indeed as well. In that context, we had a pretty good quarter in
Q1 2024 Caixabank SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...