Eric Chan, CEO of Lanvin Group; and David Chan, Executive President and CFO of Lanvin Group. Siddhartha Shukla, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Lanvin Brand and Silvia Azzali, the CEO of Wolford, and Andy Lew, the CEO of St. John.



Eric Chan - Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you for joining us today. I'm Eric Chan, the CEO of Lanvin Group. Since