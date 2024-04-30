Q1 2024 Nautilus Biotechnology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nautilus Biotechnology Q1 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, [Jeon E] Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative



Thank you. Earlier today, Nautilus released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. If you haven't received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the Company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to Investor Relations at Nautilus dot Bio. Joining me today from Nautilus are Sushil Patel, Co-Founder and CEO, Per-Arne Malik, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, and Adam, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from