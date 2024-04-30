Q1 2024 Clariant AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Schwarzwaelder - Clariant AG - Head of Investor Relations



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to this Q1 call. Joining me today are Conrad Keijzer, Clariant's CEO and Bill Collins, Clariant's CFO. Conrad will start today's call by providing a summary of the first quarter developments, followed by Bill, who will guide us through the group's financials for the period. Conrad will then conclude with the outlook for the full year 2024.



Let me now hand over to Conrad to begin the presentation.



Conrad Keijzer - Clariant AG - Chief Executive