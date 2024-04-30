Q1 2024 Aena SME SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Mark, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Aena First Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand it over to Carlos Gallego, Head of IR. Carlos, over to you.



Carlos Gallego -



Thank you very much, Mark, for the introduction and instructions. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our results presentations for the first quarter of 2024. It's a real pleasure being with you -- all of you today again. We are going to cover some of the main topics explained in the results presentation that is already available at our website and in the CNMV website. And we'll finish with a Q&A session as explained. So, if you have any questions, please send it to our email, [email protected]. Our Finance Director, Ignacio Castejon, and myself will host the call.



Now, I'll give the floor to Ignacio. Thank you.



Ignacio Castejon Hernandez - Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Finance Director



Thank you very much, Carlos