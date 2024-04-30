Q1 2024 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you and good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us today to review Imerys Q1 2024 results. Next to me, as usual, Sebastian Rouge our CFO. And as usual, let me start by giving you some highlights for the quarter we have just closed. I'd say first, very important topic. I believe we have turned the corner and overall business is growing again. Revenues close to EUR930 million, higher than Q4 but also higher than Q3 of last year.



On the back fundamentally of stronger higher volumes. Some end markets still remain weak and we will go in detail typically or notably, I would say industrial in Europe and residential construction, both in Europe and the US but all geographies all markets pointing in the right direction. Slight increase versus last year, 3% last year, high comparable March was the best month of the year. Also prices slightly down about 1.9%, again against high comparable. Last year Q1, we raised prices by 11% versus the previous year. So this is partly the effect of the end of