Q1 2024 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

With us today are Mr. Steve Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Barry Emerson, Chief Financial Officer of Big 5 Sporting Goods. At this time, for opening remarks and introduction, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Miller. Please go ahead, sir.



Steve Miller - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our 2024 first-quarter conference call. Today, we will review our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as well as provide an outlook for the second quarter.



I will now turn the call over to Barry to read our Safe Harbor statements.



Barry Emerson - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - Chief Financial Officer



Thanks, Steve. Except for statements of historical fact, any remarks that we may make about our future expectations, plans,