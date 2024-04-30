Q1 2024 Root Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Root is hosting this call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 earnings results. Participating on today's call are Alex Timm, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Megan Brinkley, Chief Financial Officer.



Root recently issued a shareholder letter announcing its financial results. While this call will reflect items discussed within that document for more complete information about our financial performance, we also encourage you to read our first-quarter 2024 form 10-Q.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters discussed on this call will include forward-looking statements related to our operating