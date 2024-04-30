Stepan Co (SCL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Despite mixed financial results, Stepan Co maintains positive momentum with strategic initiatives and operational improvements.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $51.2 million, up 5% year-over-year.
  • Global Sales Volume: Increased 1% year-over-year.
  • Net Sales: Decreased 15% year-over-year due to lower selling prices and less favorable product mix.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive at $11.4 million.
  • Dividends: Paid $8.5 billion to shareholders.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $14.7 million or $0.64 per diluted share.
  • Surfactant Segment Net Sales: $391 million, down 16% year-over-year.
  • Polymers Segment Net Sales: $146 million, down 10% year-over-year.
  • Specialty Products Net Sales: $15 million, down 33% year-over-year.
  • Cost Reduction Goal: On track to deliver $50 million for 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the main positives in operating income this quarter despite various small issues?
A: (Luis Rojo - CFO, Vice President) Despite flat overall volumes in surfactants and significant negative mix from agriculture, the main driver of adjusted EBITDA growth was margin improvement. Excluding one-time expenses from disruptions at Millsdale, adjusted EBITDA was actually up double digits, which is a testament to our margin improvement.

Q: What opportunities are there to address recurring issues at the Millsdale plant, such as power disruptions and wastewater problems?
A: (Scott Behrens - President, CEO, Director) We have a long-term infrastructure reinvestment plan for Millsdale and are working to improve the quality and reliability of power with external providers. The recent wastewater treatment plant issue was unexpected, but we are managing it and expect to rectify it in the second quarter.

Q: How are polyol volumes tracking in relation to customer demand, especially given the disruptions this quarter?
A: (Scott Behrens - President, CEO, Director) Our polyol volume recovery is on track, and there seems to be a lot of pent-up demand for reroofing projects. We anticipate our numbers will more closely align with customer growth expectations as we resolve operational issues.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of the Millsdale outage in Q1 and how it affected the polymers and surfactant segments?
A: (Luis Rojo - CFO, Vice President) The Millsdale outage had a $5.8 million impact, split roughly evenly between the polymers and surfactants segments. We expect similar expenses in Q2 due to ongoing issues.

Q: When do you expect the price mix headwinds, particularly the 18% decline, to stabilize, and how will the agricultural sector's recovery affect this?
A: (Luis Rojo - CFO, Vice President) The majority of the 18% decline was due to pricing, with agriculture being a significant negative mix impact. We expect margins to improve as raw material prices decrease and as the agricultural sector begins to recover in the second half of the year.

Q: What is the current customer environment in Latin America, and can we expect pricing improvements following volume recoveries?
A: (Scott Behrens - President, CEO, Director) Our priority in Latin America has been to recover volumes and market share. While we hope pricing will improve over time, our current focus remains on reestablishing our presence and defending market share.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.