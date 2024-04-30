Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the self-pay guidance and vehicle-related churn, particularly in relation to the second quarter expectations?

A: Jennifer C. Witz, CEO & Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., explained that improvements are expected year-over-year in the second half, with similar seasonality to last year. She noted that vehicle-related churn was the single biggest driver of performance versus last year, with 70,000 higher vehicle-related deactivations in Q1, mostly due to higher trial starts. This is expected to help grow the funnel and improve gross adds going forward. Churn outside of vehicle-related factors has continued to be strong, maintaining around a 1% rate for nonpay and voluntary churn.

Q: What are the potential growth initiatives that could reaccelerate SiriusXM's top line, and are these initiatives reflected in the financial forecasts?

A: Jennifer C. Witz, CEO & Director, mentioned that the business is focused on reinvigorating demand through various strategies including product improvements, content offerings, and pricing and packaging. She highlighted the potential for interactive capabilities and ad-supported offerings as future areas of exploration. Thomas D. Barry, EVP & CFO, added that the financial forecasts for 2025 considered many of these initiatives, although there are many moving parts in the transformation year.

Q: Can you provide insights into the rebound in advertising at Pandora and off-platform, and discuss the exposure to SMBs versus enterprise?

A: Thomas D. Barry, EVP & CFO, noted that advertising revenue was up due to higher network demand and programmatic sales, which increased demand across streaming and podcasting by about 29%. Jennifer C. Witz added that SiriusXM has strong business on the SMB side and sees opportunities to grow by offering more self-serve solutions that allow smaller advertisers to scale and integrate their campaigns.

Q: What is the status of Howard Stern's contract renewal, and how would his potential departure impact programming and budget plans?

A: Scott A. Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, expressed the desire to keep Howard Stern, noting his relevance and impact. He mentioned that if Stern decides to retire, the strategy would involve leveraging other distinct talents within SiriusXM's roster to target appropriate audiences, rather than directly replacing Stern.

Q: What are the drivers behind the improvement in Pandora's gross margins, and how should we think about the unit economics of the music and off-net businesses?

A: Thomas D. Barry, EVP & CFO, attributed the improvement in Pandora's gross margins to better monetization and cost optimization. Jennifer C. Witz added that they continue to see healthy RPM rates on Pandora and strong growth dynamics in podcasting, which contribute to robust monetization opportunities.

Q: Could you discuss the progress and expected timing of the Liberty transaction closing?

A: Thomas D. Barry, EVP & CFO, stated that the transaction is planned for early Q3, with no updates indicating a change in timing. Jennifer C. Witz, CEO & Director, mentioned that updates for first quarter financials are part of the process, which factors into the timing but reaffirmed the expectation for an early Q3 close.

