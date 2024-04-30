Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Despite a revenue decline, Zebra Technologies optimizes margins and forecasts steady growth amidst global economic pressures.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.2 billion, a 16.8% decline year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 19.9%, down 150 basis points from the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: $2.84, a decrease of 28% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $111 million for the quarter.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 60 basis points to 48.1%.
  • Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio: Ended the quarter at 2.6x.
  • Full Year Outlook: Sales growth between 1% and 5%, adjusted EBITDA margin approximately 20%, non-GAAP diluted EPS between $11.25 and $12.25, and free cash flow expected to be at least $600 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify how much freight helped the first quarter with lower freight costs? What's implied in the guide relative to last quarter?
A: (Nathan Andrew Winters - CFO) In Q1, freight contributed about a 1-point year-on-year improvement due to the full neutralization of premium supply chain costs and price increases. The relative strength in Q1 was also supported by slightly higher volume and favorable mix, along with service and software profitability, especially in the EVM segment.

Q: Regarding the larger order activity mentioned, is this from a few customers or a broader base? Which end markets and regions are these orders coming from?
A: (William J. Burns - CEO & Director) The improvement in large order activity in Q1, particularly in mobile computing and retail, is encouraging. This demand stabilization and modest improvement are expected to continue, but the growth in H2 is primarily due to lapping prior destocking activity. The recovery is first seen in mobile computing and retail, with hopes for it to extend to T&L and manufacturing.

: What are the assumptions for funnel conversion and project hits in the second half of the year?
A: (Nathan Andrew Winters - CFO) The second half's revenue outlook is grounded in current order velocity and conversion rates experienced over the last two quarters. The guide assumes lower conversion rates on our pipeline compared to historical levels, without assuming any major deployments due to lack of firm commitments from customers.

Q: Can you provide more details on the performance and expectations for the Asia Pacific region, particularly with the challenges in China?
A: (William J. Burns - CEO & Director) The Asia Pacific region, particularly China, continues to experience soft demand, impacting overall performance. While there are positive signs in retail and large orders in Australia and New Zealand, recovery in China is expected to be prolonged. Opportunities in Southeast Asia, India, and Japan are being pursued despite these challenges.

Q: How should we think about the adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for Q2 being lower than Q1?
A: (Nathan Andrew Winters - CFO) The slight decline in adjusted EBITDA margin from Q1 to Q2 is mainly due to the seasonality of the retail software business, which is typically higher in Q1. The rest of the year's structure aligns with initial expectations, with Q1 benefiting from earlier cost actions and better revenue and mix at the start of the year.

Q: Are there any signs of recovery in the SMB market, particularly influenced by the retail sector?
A: (William J. Burns - CEO & Director) The SMB market, falling under mid-tier and run rate business, has not yet seen the uptick observed in larger orders. While there is optimism among partners and distributors, more substantial order activity across various business sizes is needed to confirm a broader market recovery.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.