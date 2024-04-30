MIND Technology Inc (MIND) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Recovery and Expanding Backlog

Significant improvements in net income and a robust backlog set the stage for a promising FY2025 for MIND Technology.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 FY2024: $13.4 million, FY2024: $36.5 million, up 51% and 46% year-over-year respectively.
  • Gross Profit: FY2024: $16 million, up 61% year-over-year, with a gross margin of 44%.
  • Operating Income: Q4 FY2024: $2.3 million, compared to $595,000 in Q4 FY2023.
  • Net Income: Q4 FY2024: $1.4 million, FY2024: $274,000, a significant improvement from a loss of $8.8 million in FY2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 FY2024: $2.6 million, FY2024: $2.3 million, compared to a loss of $3.4 million in FY2023.
  • Backlog: Exceeds $38 million entering FY2025, a 145% increase from the start of FY2024.
  • Liquidity and Debt: As of January 31, 2024, working capital: $18.1 million, cash on hand: $5.3 million, debt-free post-sale of Klein.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What kind of working capital needs are you anticipating for this fiscal year given the $5 million rollover from Q3 to Q4 and some orders rolling over from Q4 to Q1?
A: (Robert Capps - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) Working capital needs are complex and influenced by the timing of shipments and vendor payments. While exact figures are hard to predict, the company believes it can fund these needs from existing operations. The cash balance, although appearing sufficient, will be actively managed to meet these variable demands.

Q: Are you anticipating growth off of the Q4 run rate?
A: (Robert Capps - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) It would be aggressive to assume growth directly from the Q4 run rate due to the nature of order flows and timing. The company aims for steady operations but cautions against expecting a straightforward increase based on the previous quarter's performance.

Q: Can you provide any insight into the current backlog and cash standing at the end of April?
A: (Robert Capps - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) The company avoids projecting financials at the quarter's end due to the variability in business operations. However, the general business progression is viewed positively, aligning with discussions in the earnings call.

Q: What is the composition of the backlog in terms of full systems versus parts?
A: (Robert Capps - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) The majority of the backlog consists of full systems due to their higher value, with the remainder being spare parts and smaller components. This composition impacts revenue recognition and the timing of cash flows.

Q: Is there a military application for your AI software in targeting?
A: (Robert Capps - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) Yes, the AI software can be used in military applications, particularly in data handling for targeting. However, military clients typically prefer to integrate their own models for actual target recognition, aligning with regulatory and operational preferences.

Q: How does the AI software integrate with different systems, and what are the financial benefits of the licensing arrangements?
A: (Robert Capps - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) The AI software, primarily used with the company's hardware, is being adapted to be universally compatible with other systems. Licensing fees from these adaptations are seen as a pure profit opportunity, enhancing the financial outlook for the company.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.