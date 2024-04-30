Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the key factors giving you confidence in a modest recovery later this year, particularly in the EV and welding markets?

A: Timothy P. V. Mammen - IPG Photonics Corporation - Senior VP & CFO: The book-to-bill ratio being above 1 for the first time in a year signals a potential turnaround. Improvements in key economic indicators in North America and China, and stabilization in Europe and Japan, are positive signs. Specific to our business, there are new customer qualifications in Europe for welding and ongoing projects in Asia and China that could crystallize soon. Although the cutting market outside China remains weak, inventory adjustments by major companies could lead to improvements later in the year.

Q: Can you discuss the emerging opportunities that might impact IPG's performance in 2025 and beyond?

A: Timothy P. V. Mammen - IPG Photonics Corporation - Senior VP & CFO: We are optimistic about several areas including the EV market, medical applications, and micro processing business. The partnership with Miller is expected to boost LightWELD's performance. The medical sector should see growth with new product introductions and partnerships. Additionally, our new single-mode laser for 3D applications has received positive feedback, which could open up further opportunities.

Q: How are you managing the expectations for recovery in the EV market and other sectors, given the current economic conditions?

A: Timothy P. V. Mammen - IPG Photonics Corporation - Senior VP & CFO: We have moderated expectations for a significant pickup in the second half of the year. While there are several promising EV projects, the outcome will be clearer around June. The cutting business, especially in Europe, continues to face challenges, but there is potential for modest improvement towards the end of the year.

Q: What are the prospects for gross margin improvement in the second half of the year as inventories decrease?

A: Timothy P. V. Mammen - IPG Photonics Corporation - Senior VP & CFO: An increase in revenue would improve absorption and gross margins. We are also rolling out higher-power lasers with a better cost profile, which should contribute positively. The primary driver of the recent gross margin pressure has been volume, not pricing, with some benefits from product mix.

Q: Can you provide more insights into the significant drop in high-power laser sales?

A: Timothy P. V. Mammen - IPG Photonics Corporation - Senior VP & CFO: The decline is mainly due to continued weakness in the cutting market in Europe and reduced demand for EV welding in North America. These sectors faced significant challenges in Q1, impacting high-power laser sales.

Q: Could you elaborate on the large order for foil drying applications mentioned in the earnings call?

A: Eugene A. Scherbakov - IPG Photonics Corporation - CEO & Director: The order is significant as it demonstrates the successful application of our high-efficiency diode lasers for foil drying. This order from a key customer also highlights the potential for broader use of our technology in similar applications.

