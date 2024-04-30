Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What kind of selling environment did Forrester Research Inc experience during the quarter, and how did it progress relative to expectations?

A: George Colony, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO, noted confidence in selling to senior executives, with significant year-over-year improvement in new business. The high-tech sector showed progress, although there were retention challenges due to the tech recession. The government sector and markets in Europe and Asia were stronger compared to the US.

Q: What feedback has Forrester received on Ana Zola, and what benefits are expected through the year?

A: Carrie Johnson, Chief Product Officer, reported strong client feedback on Zola, highlighting its ability to provide fast, trusted answers and enhance client-analyst interactions. Zola is seen as a competitive differentiator, particularly appealing to leaders needing quick upskilling on key initiatives.

Q: Has the introduction of Zola driven legacy clients to transition to the Forrester Decisions platform?

A: Nate Swan, Chief Sales Officer, confirmed that Zola, exclusive to Forrester Decisions clients, is a significant driver for migration to the platform, differentiating Forrester in the market and aiding clients in their work.

Q: How is the client count expected to change as Forrester approaches its migration target?

A: Chris Finn, CFO, expects client growth to move in a positive direction as the year progresses, with the completion of the Forrester Decisions migration. He noted that about half of the remaining $50 million CV in legacy products is expected to migrate successfully.

Q: What is the status of the CV business pipeline and efforts to sell to more senior executives?

A: Nate Swan indicated that the CV pipeline is growing, with a focus on upskilling the sales team to engage with senior executives. The sales team is responding positively to these changes, which are expected to generate more pipeline and drive growth.

Q: How did the consulting business perform, and were there any areas of strength?

A: Chris Finn noted that while the consulting business faced challenges, there was interest in generative AI projects and cost optimization work. The strategic consulting segment, particularly in high-tech areas, was weaker.

