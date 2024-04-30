Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Growth and Market Adaptations

AMD showcases robust data center growth and strategic AI advancements amidst varied segment performances.

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.5 billion, up 2% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 52%, up 230 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Operating income of $1.1 billion, representing a 21% operating margin.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.62, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $379 million.
  • Data Center Revenue: $2.3 billion, up 80% year-over-year.
  • Client Segment Revenue: $1.4 billion, up 85% year-over-year.
  • Gaming Segment Revenue: $922 million, down 48% year-over-year.
  • Embedded Segment Revenue: $846 million, down 46% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's driving the increased full-year outlook for MI300 from $3.5 billion to $4 billion? Is it new customers or more bookings from existing ones?
A: Lisa Su, CEO, explained that the increase is due to greater visibility with both current and new customers committing to MI300, reflecting a dynamic market and strong customer engagement. The supply chain has supported this ramp well, despite being tight, and AMD plans to increase supply each quarter.

Q: Can you discuss the Data Center GPU roadmap beyond MI300?
A: Lisa Su, CEO, stated that AMD has a multiyear, multigenerational roadmap with follow-ons to MI300 well in development. The roadmap is flexible due to AMD's chiplet architecture and is shaped by significant customer feedback, ensuring competitiveness and alignment with customer needs.

Q: What is implied in the Q2 guidance for the Data Center CPU side?
A: Lisa Su, CEO, mentioned that AMD expects overall Data Center to be up strong double digits in Q2, with the server segment also expected to grow. The enterprise space is showing early signs of a refresh cycle, and the upcoming Turin launch in the second half of the year is anticipated to further AMD's leadership in the server market.

Q: How do you view the AI PC market and its impact on AMD?
A: Lisa Su, CEO, expressed excitement about the AI PC market, viewing it as a significant opportunity for growth. AMD's AI PC products are positioned for the premium segments, which are expected to drive both unit and ASP increases. The launch of next-generation Ryzen mobile processors, codenamed Strix, is highly anticipated for its performance and efficiency.

Q: What are the expectations for the Embedded segment's recovery?
A: Jean Hu, CFO, noted that the Embedded segment faced more decline than expected due to weak demand in specific markets. However, a gradual recovery is expected in the second half of the year, with improvements in gross margin driven primarily by strong performance in the Data Center segment.

Q: Can you provide insights into the profitability trajectory of the MI300?
A: Jean Hu, CFO, acknowledged that while MI300 is a complex product in its first year of ramp-up, its gross margin is expected to become accretive to AMD's corporate average over time, although it will take a few quarters to reach that level.

These insights from AMD's earnings call highlight the company's strategic directions, particularly in its Data Center and AI initiatives, and its expectations for market segments like AI PCs and Embedded systems.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.