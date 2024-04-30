Apr 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Presentation
Apr 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gregory P. Madison
Shield Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Santosh Shanbhag
Shield Therapeutics plc - CFO
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Shield Therapeutics plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll.
I'd now like to hand you over to CEO, Greg Madison. Good afternoon, sir.
Gregory P. Madison - Shield Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director
Great, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us. I'm joined here today by my Chief Financial Officer, Santosh Shanbhag, who joins us and will take part in the presentation along with the Q&A and our colleagues from [Walbrook] will be managing the Q&A today. We'll do our best to get to all the questions that are being submitted across the board, and I look forward to receiving those and going
Full Year 2023 Shield Therapeutics PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...