Apr 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Presentation

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gregory P. Madison

Shield Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Santosh Shanbhag

Shield Therapeutics plc - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Shield Therapeutics plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll.



I'd now like to hand you over to CEO, Greg Madison. Good afternoon, sir.



Gregory P. Madison - Shield Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director



Great, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us. I'm joined here today by my Chief Financial Officer, Santosh Shanbhag, who joins us and will take part in the presentation along with the Q&A and our colleagues from [Walbrook] will be managing the Q&A today. We'll do our best to get to all the questions that are being submitted across the board, and I look forward to receiving those and going