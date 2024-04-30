Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you please comment on Comstock's plans to address dilution during times of rapid operational growth?

A: Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO, emphasized the company's sensitivity to capital use and share issuance. He highlighted the strategic investments and the focus on minimizing dilution through asset monetization and strategic partnerships, which should allow for subsidiary-level capital infusion, reducing the need for broader corporate-level dilution.

Q: How much capital has been committed to each business segment, and what are the future investment needs?

A: Corrado De Gasperis detailed the financial commitments across various segments, noting significant investments in fuels and potential for these segments to attract direct investment, reducing the strain on corporate resources. He mentioned ongoing and future commitments, particularly in the fuels and Genmab segments, aimed at advancing to commercialization.

Q: What are Comstock's near-term milestones that investors can look forward to?

A: Corrado De Gasperis outlined several key objectives, including ramping up metals operations, securing partnerships for technology adoption in fuels, monetizing assets worth $60 million to strengthen the balance sheet, and continuing innovation towards cost parity with petroleum.

Q: Are there any plans for a stock split in the near future?

A: Corrado De Gasperis clarified that there are no current plans for a stock split or reverse stock split, as the company meets all NYSE listing requirements and focuses on enhancing shareholder value through operational successes and strategic growth.

Q: Can you elaborate on the March first securities purchase agreement with an R&D company?

A: Corrado De Gasperis explained the strategic nature of the investment, emphasizing the rigorous evaluation process and the potential transformative impact on Comstock's operations. He highlighted the importance of aligning such investments with the company's financial capacity and strategic goals.

Q: What is the monetization strategy for Comstock's metals business?

A: William McCarthy, COO, discussed the self-financing nature of the metals business, supported by project-level financing and public funding options. He highlighted the rapid operational scaling and conservative growth projections, aiming for significant revenue and profit margins within a few years.

