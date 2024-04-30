Q1 2024 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

I would now like to introduce our CFO, Mr. Paul Ying. Paul, you may begin.



Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - CFO & SVP of Administration Center



Thank you, Frank. Hi, ladies and gentlemen, this is Paul Ying. Good afternoon. Welcome to the 2024-first-quarter earnings conference call. This conference call will be conducting in English. Well, and we -- and conduct by myself, Paul Ying; and Jennifer Chieng, our Director of Investor Relationship. And afterwards, will be the Q&A section. In the Q&A section, we will answer your questions on the -- on your language base. If it's English, we will answer by English and you are free to use the mentoring to take your questions, and then we will