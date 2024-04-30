Q1 2024 Fortum Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Ingela Ulfves - Fortum Oyj - VP of IR & Financial Communications
Good morning, everyone. A warm welcome again to Fortum's joint webcast and news conference for the investor community and media on our first quarter '24 financial results. My name is Ingela Ulfves and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Fortum. As always, this event is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website later today.
With me here in the studio are our CEO, Markus Rauramo, and the CFO, Tiina Tuomela. Markus and Tiina will present the group's financial and operational performance and strategy implementation during the first quarter. And after the presentations, we will again open up for questions. So with this, I hand over to Markus to start.
Markus Heikki-Erdem Rauramo - Fortum Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you very much Ingela, a warm welcome to our investor call also from my side. I will start by going through our first quarter performance and strategy execution, and also talk about market fundamentals and development. After that, Tiina will
