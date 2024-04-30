Q1 2024 Vidrala SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Inigo Mendieta - Vidrala SA - Head of IR



Good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for the time that you dedicate to attend this call. As announced Vidrala has published this morning, its 2024 first quarter results. And additionally, we have also published the results presentation that will be used as supporting material to this conference call.



As always, following this document, we will dedicate the first part of our exposition to briefly explain the figures released today. To devote afterwards as much time as necessary to discuss on the business performance in the Q&A session.



So starting with the main magnitudes. In the first quarter of 2024, we achieved as most relevant business figures, revenues above EUR419 million and EBITDA of almost EUR110 million and a net income equivalent to an EPS, earnings per share of EUR1.64. Net debt at the end of the period stood at EUR130 million, which is equivalent to a leverage ratio of 1.2 times the pro forma EBITDA, pro forma EBITDA that considers the contribution of the last 12 months of the report.



Turning to slide 4. We look at