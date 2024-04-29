Apr 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ma Jinru

Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd - VP & Board Secretary

* Wang Hongyan

Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Editor



=====================

Operator



Dear investors, good afternoon. Welcome to join us at Goldwind Science & Technology 2024 Q1 Results Announcement. Today, we have President, Cao Zhigang; Madam Ma Jinru, Board Secretary and Company Secretary; CFO, Wang Hongyan; Vice President, Chen Qiuhua, with us.



We're going to have two sessions today for the announcement. First, we are going to have Madam Ma, to walk us through the major highlights. And Mr. Wang will brief us on the business performance, and then we will kick off the Q&A session. Now over to you, Madam Ma.



Ma Jinru - Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd - VP & Board Secretary



