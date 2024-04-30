Q1 2024 Oatly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Brian Kearney - Oatly Group AB(publ)-VP or Investor Relations



Good morning, and thanks for joining us today on Oatly's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On today's call are our Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Christophe Flatin; our Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Ordonez; and our Chief Financial Officer, Marie-Jose David.



Before we begin, please review the disclaimer on Slide 3. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, business