Q1 2024 Fuchs Se Earnings Call Transcript

Lutz Ackermann - Fuchs Se - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Lutz Ackermann speaking. I wish you a very warm welcome to today's conference call on the Q1 figures which we released this morning. With me on the call today is | Isabelle Adelt, our CFO. And as always, Isabelle will run you through the presentation, which is then followed by a Q&A session. All the documents you can find on the IR section of our home page since 7 AM this morning. Having said this, I would like to hand over to Isabelle. Please go ahead.



Isabelle Adelt - Fuchs Se - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Lutz. And warm welcome from my side as well to the presentation of our Q1 results. As Lutz said, all information were uploaded this morning, but we would like to take the opportunity to give you a little more insight on how we started into the year. So if you look at our highlights section, I think what we can say is that we had a good start into the year according to our expectations, and that the good trend we saw in