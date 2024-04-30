Full Year 2023 Xiao-I Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and we warmly welcome you all to the Xiao-I first full year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections you may disconnect at this time.



Now, I will turn the call over to Berry Xia, IR Director of Xiao-I. Berry, please proceed.



Berry Xia - Xiao-I Corp - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and greetings to all participants. Welcome to Xiao-I's 2023 earnings conference call. Present with us today are Mr. Max Yuan, Chief Executive Officer, and Mrs. Kelly Weng, Chief Financial Officer.



We announced our 2023 unaudited financial results earlier today. The press release is available on the company's IR website, as well as from Newswire services. A replay of this call will also be available in a few hours on our IR website.



During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. Please note that these comments are made under the Safe Harbor