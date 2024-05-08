Starbucks (SBUX) Struggles with Sales Slump and Lowers FY24 Guidance

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Starbucks (SBUX, Financial) is facing significant challenges as both revenue and global comparable store sales have declined year-over-year in Q2, with drops of 1.8% and 4% respectively, falling short of analyst expectations. This follows a disappointing Q1 earnings report, leading to a further decline in the company's stock value as SBUX also revised its FY24 guidance downwards.

Key issues impacting SBUX include:

  • A shift in consumer spending habits, with customers becoming more cost-conscious.
  • Geographic declines in comparable store sales, including a 3% drop in North America and the U.S., and an 11% decrease in China.
  • A noted decrease in store visits by "occasional customers," with traffic down 7% in North America and the U.S., and 4% in China.
  • The economic recovery in China has been slower than expected, compounded by intense competition from rivals like Luckin Coffee.

Despite these challenges, SBUX remains optimistic about reversing the downward trend. The company plans to enhance digital order fulfillment during peak hours and introduce new product innovations and in-app promotions aimed at attracting occasional and new customers. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to improve operational efficiency and boost sales.

Overall, persistent inflation and reduced discretionary spending continue to impact consumer behavior, particularly in the café sector. However, SBUX is implementing strategic measures to rejuvenate its sales and maintain customer engagement.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.