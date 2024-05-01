Q2 2024 CGI Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Kevin Morris Linder - CGI Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Joelle, and good morning.



With me to discuss CGI's second quarter fiscal 2024 results are George Schindler, our President and CEO; and Steve Perron, Executive Vice President and CFO. This call is being broadcast on cgi.com and recorded live at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.



Supplemental slides as well as the press release we issued earlier this morning are available for download along with our Q2 MD&A, financial statements and accompanying notes, all of which have been filed with both SEDAR plus and EDGAR.



Please note that some statements made on the call may be forward-looking. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and CGI disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward