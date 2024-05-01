Q1 2024 Brookfield Infrastructure Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As introduced, my name is David Krant, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure. I am joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Sam Pollock; and our Chief Operating Officer, Ben Vaughan. I'll begin the call today with a discussion of our first-quarter 2024 financial and operating results followed by some brief remarks on our strong financial position. I'll then turn the call over to Sam who will provide an updated on our strategic initiatives before concluding with an outlook for the business.



At this time, I would like to remind you