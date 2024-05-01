Q1 2024 First National Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to First National's First Quarter Analyst Call. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Operator Instructions) it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Jason Ellis, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National. Please go ahead, sir.



Jason Ellis - First National Financial Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our call, and thank you for participating. Rob Inglis our Chief Financial Officer, joins me and will provide his comments shortly. Before we begin, I will remind you that our remarks and answers may contain forward-looking information about future events or the company's future performance. This information is subject to risk and uncertainties and should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors detailed in our management's discussion and analysis.



First quarter results were in line with our expectations. Pre-fair market value income of $62.7 million was 5% higher than the same quarter last year. This growth was attributable to