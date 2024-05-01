Q4 2024 NVE Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Dan Baker - NVE Corp - President and Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. For this call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay will be available through our website, nve.com. I'm joined by Controller and Principal Financial Officer, Daniel Nelson. After my opening comments, Daniel will present our financial results. I'll cover products and marketing, and we'll open the call to questions.



We issued our press release with financial results and filed our annual report on Form 10 K in the past hour following the close of market links to the press release and 10-K are available through the SEC's website, our website and on X, formerly known as Twitter.



