Q1 2024 Upwork Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

David Niederman - Upwork Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Welcome to Upwork's discussion of its first-quarter 2024 financial results and joining me today are Hayden Brown, Upwork's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Erica Gessert, Upwork's Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions, but first, I'll review the safe harbor statement.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical facts. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but rather are subject to a variety of