Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Insperity Inc (NSP, Financial) reported Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $142 million and adjusted earnings per share of $2.27, exceeding the high end of guidance.

Gross profit increased by 4% over Q1 of 2023 due to strong pricing and lower than expected benefit costs.

The company successfully managed Q1 operating expenses to budget levels, reflecting a 12% increase over Q1 of 2023, aligned with growth investments.

Insperity Inc (NSP) repurchased 233,000 shares of stock at a cost of $23 million and paid out $21 million in cash dividends, demonstrating strong financial position and shareholder returns.

The strategic partnership with Workday is viewed as a potential game changer, aiming to deliver a scalable HR technology and service solution to a significant underserved market.

Negative Points

The average number of paid worksite employees in Q1 2024 declined by less than 1% compared to Q1 of 2023, reflecting layoffs and loss of large accounts.

Net hiring in the client base declined by 42% in Q1 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter's effective tax rate increased to 29%, higher than the previous year's rate of 23% and the forecasted rate of 26%.

Insperity Inc (NSP) reduced its 2024 outlook for worksite employee growth to a range of flat to 2% due to ongoing economic uncertainties.

The company expects 2024 operating costs related to the Workday strategic partnership to remain around $60 million, indicating significant investment ahead.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide any early signs on the productivity or opportunity around the sales leads that Workday is funneling your way?

A: Paul Sarvadi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Insperity, noted that the focus has been on ensuring a warm handoff of leads between Insperity and Workday, rather than just exchanging names. The process and technology work to facilitate this are well underway, with plans for these leads to start impacting sales in the latter half of the year.

Q: What is the expected timeline for the Workday partnership implementation?

A: Paul Sarvadi explained that while a detailed launch date isn't set, the planning and implementation are progressing within the anticipated timeframe. More details will be shared at the upcoming Investor Day, but the collaboration is advancing at a satisfactory pace.

Q: How do you address the mixed signals of higher mid-market client turnover with enhanced new sales momentum?

A: Paul Sarvadi clarified that the turnover of seven large accounts at year-end was mostly for technology reasons, with two due to business sales. He emphasized that the new Workday solution would provide a more secure and scalable service, potentially increasing client retention and sales in this segment.

Q: Could you dimensionalize the change in your assumption for healthcare expenses throughout the year?

A: Douglas Sharp, CFO, mentioned that the Q1 benefit cost upside was due to conservative reserves set at the end of the previous year, which turned out to be higher than necessary based on subsequent claims. Additionally, an incremental reserve was made for claims incurred but not reported due to a cybersecurity breach, maintaining a conservative stance on health care cost assumptions.

Q: What are the expectations around the Workday implementation's impact and the potential for Insperity to perform implementations for non-PEO customers?

A: Paul Sarvadi stated that while the primary strategy isn't to pursue market implementers for non-PEO customers, Insperity could potentially support clients who grow to require a more customized Workday solution, continuing to provide services even as client needs evolve.

Q: How are you leveraging AI across your operations, and what are the plans for its future use?

A: Paul Sarvadi mentioned that Insperity is well-positioned to capitalize on AI opportunities, which are expected to drive efficiency and provide insights. The company is actively exploring AI applications in sales, service, and R&D, with ongoing investments in technology like Salesforce to enhance data integration and analytics capabilities.

