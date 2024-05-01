Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

The Vita Coco Co Inc (COCO, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with a 2% increase in net sales, driven by growth in both Vita Coco coconut water and private-label coconut water.

Gross margins improved significantly, benefiting from lower transportation costs and branded pricing effects, with a 1,200 basis points increase compared to Q1 2023.

The company is expanding its market presence in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Benelux regions, aiming to capture more market share and expand category growth.

The Vita Coco Co Inc (COCO) launched new products like Power Lift and Vita Coco treats, showing promising early results and demonstrating the company's commitment to innovation.

The company's balance sheet remains strong with $123 million in cash and no debt, providing flexibility for potential M&A opportunities and further investments in growth.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, the company faced challenges with increased transit times for ocean lanes around Africa, which delayed product arrivals and impacted inventory levels.

The transition out of a key private label oil relationship is expected to provide a headwind to the company's growth, despite strong coconut water growth.

Elevated ocean freight rates, although peaking, remain a concern and are expected to impact the company's profit and loss starting from Q2.

Private label coconut water demand is increasing, partly due to larger price gaps compared to branded products, which could affect the brand's premium positioning.

The company is experiencing some supply chain constraints, which are affecting the availability of products like multipacks and could limit promotional activities and retail execution.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you clarify the expectations for Vita Coco's growth relative to the category for the full year?

A: (Corey Baker - CFO) Yes, we anticipate the coconut water category to grow in the high single digits, and we expect Vita Coco to closely match this growth. The first quarter faced tough comparisons to last year due to previous promotional activities, which did not recur this year.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margins in Q2 given the recent increases in ocean freight costs?

A: (Corey Baker - CFO) The gross margins in Q1 were unusually high due to low ocean freight costs and higher branded pricing. We expect these to normalize in Q2 with increased ocean freight costs impacting the margins, but specific quarterly details are harder to predict.

Q: How is Vita Coco supporting the 9% growth in the coconut water category?

A: The growth is supported by sourcing from multiple beverage categories and the mainstreaming of coconut water. Investments are focused on driving new trials and increasing household penetration and consumption rates.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the multipack rollout on your business?

A: (Martin Roper - CEO) The multipack rollout has been positive, contributing to both business growth and market share. We are optimistic about closing distribution gaps and expanding our ability to produce more multipacks, including new formats and flavors.

Q: What is the strategy behind Vita Coco's private label growth and its impact on branded products?

A: Private label growth is seen as healthy and is driven by new account gains and channel shifts. It is considered part of a healthy category growth, and efforts are made to ensure private label and branded products grow at similar rates.

Q: How is the new Vita Coco Treats product performing at Target, and what are the plans for its expansion?

A: (Martin Roper - CEO) Vita Coco Treats has shown promising early results at Target, exceeding initial expectations. Plans are in place to expand the product offering based on its performance and consumer reception.

