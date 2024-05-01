Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

OGE Energy Corp (OGE, Financial) reported solid first quarter results, aligning with the company's annual plan despite milder weather.

The company has made significant grid enhancements, improving SAIDI by 28% since 2020, leading to fewer and shorter outages.

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) is actively engaging in new projects, including a microgrid for the Choctaw Nation, supported by a U.S. Department of Energy grant.

Customer and load growth were exceptional in the first quarter, setting a strong pace for the remainder of the year.

The company has maintained a strong financial position with a high-quality balance sheet and credit metrics, as reaffirmed by Moody's recent credit ratings and stable outlook.

Negative Points

The company experienced a decrease in net income primarily due to higher depreciation and interest expenses from recent capital investments.

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) faces regulatory challenges, including a rate review in Oklahoma to recover investments made over the last two years.

There is uncertainty regarding the full implementation of new EPA rules, which could impact future generation plans and are likely to be challenged in courts.

Other operations, including the holding company, reported an increased net loss due to higher interest expenses on increased short-term debt.

The company is navigating a highly competitive labor market, which poses challenges despite recent recognitions as a top workplace.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the cadence of updates related to the RFPs and how those updates would be related to the CapEx plan over time?

A: (Robert Sean Trauschke - Chairman, President & CEO) The process will mirror previous RFPs, with a draft RFP issued, followed by stakeholder discussions and a final RFP 30 days later. Decisions and commission approvals are expected by the fourth quarter, with details on timing and funding discussed post-approval.

Q: How does the exceptional load growth impact your planning assumptions beyond 2024?

A: (W. Bryan Buckler - CFO) The company is bullish on load growth prospects, expecting at least 2% growth in 2025 and beyond, which could potentially increase based on current trends. This growth is driven by competitive advantages such as low rates and ample transmission capacity.

Q: Can you discuss the EPS sensitivity from load growth and its implications for earnings?

A: (W. Bryan Buckler - CFO) Load growth was expected to benefit earnings by around $0.12 of EPS at a 4% growth rate. Current trends suggest an additional $0.03 benefit for 2024, compensating for mild weather impacts earlier in the year.

Q: What is the strategy around the formula rate plan in Arkansas post-settlement?

A: (Robert Sean Trauschke - Chairman, President & CEO) The company is required to file a rate case in Arkansas to reinstitute a 5-year formula rate plan, which is currently in the planning stages.

Q: What are your thoughts on the possibility of a settlement in the Oklahoma rate review?

A: (Robert Sean Trauschke - Chairman, President & CEO) Nonunanimous settlements have occurred previously in Oklahoma. Discussions will begin post-rebuttal testimony filing, with a preference for settlement but preparedness for alternative outcomes if necessary.

Q: How much of the commercial load growth is driven by data centers or AI, and what are the margin implications?

A: (W. Bryan Buckler - CFO) A significant portion of commercial load growth has historically been from cryptocurrency data mining, shifting towards traditional data centers. These sectors typically start with low margins, improving over time as incentives roll off.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.