Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp reported a strong start to the year with a 11% increase in funds from operations (FFO) to $615 million, driven by organic growth and recent capital deployments.

The transport segment saw a significant 57% increase in FFO, largely due to the acquisition of Triton and increased global demand for containers.

The utilities segment showed robust organic growth of 8%, primarily due to inflation indexation and substantial capital commissioning.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp's midstream segment maintained stable performance, with strong demand for North American gas storage operations enhancing business fundamentals.

The company has a strong financial position with over 90% of its capital structure fixed rate and an average term of seven years, providing stability against interest rate fluctuations.

Negative Points

The utilities segment experienced a decrease in FFO to $190 million from $208 million, primarily due to asset sales under capital recycling initiatives.

Despite stable FFO in the data segment, the sale of a New Zealand integrated data distribution business offset gains from new data center acquisitions.

The company anticipates several more quarters of market volatility as it adjusts to a potentially flat to lower interest rate environment and unresolved geopolitical issues in Europe and the Middle East.

While the company is holding back on deploying capital fully, anticipating better opportunities, this could risk missing out on current viable investment opportunities.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp faces challenges in fully leveraging the trade flow information from Triton for broader strategic benefits in the global shipping business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With regard to the leverage that the business had to decarbonization and digitalization, is there a way that you can help us frame how much of the current FFO is beleaguered to those trends or, more importantly, where you see that going over the next five years based on the orientation of your CapEx project backlog and the M&A pipeline?

A: (Sam Pollock, CEO) - Approximately 75-80% of our new investment opportunities relate to data and decarbonization sectors. Our backlog mainly involves utilities focused on decarbonization and investments in data centers and semiconductors. (David Krant, CFO) - Currently, 30% of our FFO comes from residential decarbonization and data sectors, but 80% of our capital projects are in these areas, indicating significant future growth in these segments.

Q: The letter comments that the credit markets have provided a very supportive backdrop to derisk and optimize the capital structure across a variety of your businesses. Given the relatively long average duration of your debt, are there still opportunities to take advantage of that backdrop?

A: (David Krant, CFO) - We've executed significant refinancing early in 2024, but there are still opportunities to optimize, especially if market conditions remain favorable. We aim to derisk upcoming maturities and extend debt duration even at a slight cost increase for long-term stability.

Q: Can you provide some color on the nature of issues at the Heartland PDH start-up and when we should expect the facility to ramp up to full production?

A: (Benjamin Vaughan, COO) - IPL is managing the Heartland start-up and expects to achieve full run rate by mid-year. The facility produced over 170 million pounds last quarter, consistent with previous quarters.

Q: Given the transaction environment and your selective approach, what's driving this selectivity? Is it due to higher valuations or capital constraints?

A: (Sam Pollock, CEO) - Our selectivity isn't due to higher valuations or capital constraints but a strategic choice to preserve capital for potentially more favorable opportunities that may arise if market conditions lead to distressed sales, providing high-return opportunities.

Q: How is the Intel project proceeding, and are there any cost escalations or additional scopes affecting the capital backlog?

A: (Sam Pollock, CEO) - The increase in the project's size is due to finalizing our stake in the Flagship Infrastructure Fund, not due to cost escalations or scope changes. The project is progressing as planned, with economics in line with our expectations.

Q: Can you discuss the performance of Triton and its impact on your global shipping business?

A: (Benjamin Vaughan, COO) - Triton's success is mainly due to excellent fleet utilization over 98%, driven by strong trade flows and good rates. (Sam Pollock, CEO) - We are in the early stages of leveraging trade flow data from Triton for broader business insights, but this has not yet influenced specific transactions.

