BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Moves and Financial Metrics

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic insights from BlackRock TCP Capital Corp's first quarter of 2024 earnings call.

Summary
  • Adjusted Net Income: $0.45 per share, an increase from $0.44 per share in the prior quarter.
  • Annualized Net Investment Income Return on Equity: 14.7%.
  • Net Debt: Declined 6.4%, primarily due to net unrealized losses on portfolio companies.
  • Dividend: Second quarter dividend declared at $0.34 per share, payable on June 28.
  • Investment Activity: $20 million invested primarily in senior secured loans.
  • Portfolio Value: Fair market value approximately $2.1 billion.
  • Senior Secured Debt: 91% of investments.
  • Effective Yield on Debt Portfolio: 14.1%.
  • Net Investment Income: $0.45 per share on an adjusted basis for the quarter.
  • Operating Expenses: $0.35 per share for the first quarter.
  • Net Unrealized Losses: $23 million or $0.37 per share.
  • Total Liquidity: Increased to $409 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Net Leverage: Excluding SBIC debt is 1.08 times.
Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • BlackRock TCP Capital Corp reported an increase in adjusted net income to $0.45 per share in Q1 2024 from $0.44 in the previous quarter.
  • The successful merger with BCIC has been completed, expected to bring greater scale and targeted operating efficiencies, including a lower overall fee structure.
  • The company declared a second quarter dividend of $0.34 per share, maintaining a strong coverage based on first quarter adjusted net income.
  • Investment activity in Q1 2024 included $20 million primarily in senior secured loans, focusing on resilient companies across economic cycles.
  • Portfolio diversification remains strong with 91% of investments in senior secured debt, spread across a wide range of industries to minimize risk.

Negative Points

  • Net debt increased by 6.4% in Q1 2024, primarily due to net unrealized losses on portfolio companies.
  • Two portfolio companies were added to nonaccrual status during the quarter, indicating potential concerns about their ability to meet payment obligations.
  • Net unrealized losses in the first quarter totaled $23 million, primarily reflecting markdowns on investments in sectors like Amazon aggregators.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges with certain portfolio companies in sectors impacted by market volatility and operational issues.
  • Despite a diversified portfolio, the presence of investments in struggling sectors like Amazon aggregators and online education could pose risks to overall portfolio health.

Q & A Highlights

Q: After the merger, how has the bankruptcy code resolution affected the valuation of your holdings, particularly in the case of the aggregators?
A: (Rajneesh Vig - Chairman and CEO) The bankruptcy process is distinct from our regular valuation procedures, which are conducted by third parties. These valuations consider operating results and forecasts rather than the strategic valuations often seen in bankruptcy proceedings. Our focus remains on realizing value through cash recoveries, which may take a couple of years due to restructuring efforts.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of current interest rate expectations on market activity and your investment strategy?
A: (Philip Tseng - President & COO) With the forward yield curve showing higher rates than previously expected, we are moderating our expectations for market activity. However, we are seeing momentum with many premarketing deals and pressure from institutional investors for distributions, which could lead to more transactions. Our strategy will continue to focus on opportunities that offer favorable yields and structures.

Q: How are you addressing the upcoming maturity of your 2024 notes?
A: (Erik Cuellar - CFO) We plan to address the maturity soon, leveraging our favorable position in the capital markets and our mix of secured versus unsecured debt. The completion of our recent transaction allowed us to wait before addressing this, ensuring better terms for refinancing.

Q: With the Moody’s outlook change, how do you see this affecting your funding costs and strategy?
A: (Rajneesh Vig - Chairman and CEO) The outlook change by Moody’s is more of a broad market observation rather than a direct comment on our operations. We have maintained a strong investment grade rating historically, which we believe will continue to support favorable funding costs despite market fluctuations.

Q: Given the current market conditions, are you exploring opportunities in different financing verticals, such as ABL or leasing, to maintain deal flow?
A: (Rajneesh Vig - Chairman and CEO) Yes, we are open to exploring less traditional areas like asset-based lending (ABL) and leasing, especially in sectors that are not as heavily competed over. Our ability to pivot to these opportunities is enhanced by our scale and the flexibility provided by our merger, allowing us to maintain a robust deal flow across various market conditions.

Q: What drove the higher other income this quarter, and can you provide insights into the composition of your software investments?
A: (Erik Cuellar - CFO) The increase in other income was primarily due to amendments and a few prepayments. (Philip Tseng - President & COO) Regarding our software investments, we view these not just as a broad category but in relation to the specific end markets they serve, which helps in diversifying risks and understanding exposure better.

